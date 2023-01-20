Free shipping on orders $35+
Mark Ehrman
Mark Ehrman is a freelance writer whose work appears regularly in The Los Angeles Times, Playboy, InStyle, and many other newspapers and magazines.
Sara Mednick, Ph.D., is a research scientist at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California. She is a consultant for the military and private business, and her napping research has been covered by CNN, Reuters, NPR, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Real Simple, and Men’s Journal. She has a Ph.D. in psychology from Harvard and lives in San Diego.
Take a Nap! Change Your Life.
Imagine a product that increases alertness, boosts creativity, reduces stress, improves perception, stamina, motor skills, and accuracy, enhances your sex life, helps you make better…