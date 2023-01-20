Mark Ehrman is a freelance writer whose work appears regularly in The Los Angeles Times, Playboy, InStyle, and many other newspapers and magazines.

Sara Mednick, Ph.D., is a research scientist at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California. She is a consultant for the military and private business, and her napping research has been covered by CNN, Reuters, NPR, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Real Simple, and Men’s Journal. She has a Ph.D. in psychology from Harvard and lives in San Diego.