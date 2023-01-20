Free shipping on orders $35+
Mark Beckloff
Mark Beckloff is a co-founder of Three Dog Bakery and co-author of Short Tails and Treats from Three Dog Bakery and Three Dog Bakery Cookbook. He and Dan Dye live with their dogs Claire, Dottie Mae, and Joe in Kansas City, Missouri.
Dan Dye is a co-founder of Three Dog Bakery and co-author of Short Tails and Treats from Three Dog Bakery and Three Dog Bakery Cookbook. He and Mark Beckloff live with their dogs Claire, Dottie Mae, and Joe in Kansas City, Missouri.
By the Author
Amazing Gracie
It was love at first sight. Amid the frenzied barking and prancing of a house full of Great Danes, one pup was shivering in the…