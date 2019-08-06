Marisa Polansky is a writer and co-founder of Speech Tank, a speechwriting company for all occasions. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.





Jay Roeder is a hand-lettering artist, illustrator, and author. Jay’s client work includes National Geographic, Hilton, American Greetings, Subway, Ray-Ban, Nike, and Facebook. Jay is the author and illustrator of 100 Days of Lettering and Lettering Alphabets & Artwork. He works in a studio out of his Minnesota home alongside his pugs, who sit on his desk while he procrastinates.





Veronica Chen is a tattoo artist and illustrator based in New York City. She doodles on skin, paper, and whatever else she can get her hands on. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and embarking on one of her many DIY projects.





Dirty Bandits (aka Annica Lydenberg) is an art director, lettering artist, illustrator, and mural painter working with agencies and brands to create more authentic products, campaigns, and spaces. Work done by Dirty Bandits is fueled by Annica’s deep appreciation for type, her interest in storytelling and dedication to brands and individuals working for social good. Annica lives in Brooklyn, NY.





Mary Kate McDevitt has created hand lettering and illustrations for clients including, Target, Chronicle Books, Smuckers’, and Macy’s. She is also the author and illustrator of Hand-Lettering Ledger, Illustration Workshop, and Every Day Is Epic. Mary Kate lives Philadelphia, PA with her cat Peppy Mew Mew and her old dog Fritz.