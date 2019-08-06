Marisa Meltzer

Marisa Meltzer is a journalist based in New York who for over a decade has covered body image issues and the wellness, fashion, and celebrity industries for top national publications such as The New York Times (which just created a column for her called “Me Time”), The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar . The author of two previous books, How Sassy Changed My Life and Girl Power, she lives in Brooklyn, NY and was born in Northern California.