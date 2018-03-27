Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marisa Bate
Marisa Bate is a journalist covering issues that impact women including sexism in the media, domestic violence, politics, current affairs, and pop culture. She has written for the Guardian, Observer, Glamour, and Cosmopolitan, and she was the first full time staff member of The Pool. She is now a freelance journalist, and has added radio commentary to her repertoire, appearing on BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight and BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland. She was a judge on the inaugural Words by Women awards and the End Violence Against Women media awards. She lives in London.Read More
By the Author
The Periodic Table of Feminism
A cleverly nerdy review of feminist history told through the wide range of women who have shaped it, from Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Oprah to…