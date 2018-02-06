Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marion Nestle
Marion Nestle is Paulette Goddard Professor of nutrition, food studies, and public health, emerita, at New York University, and Visiting Professor of nutritional sciences at Cornell. She has a PhD in molecular biology and an MPH in public health nutrition from UC Berkeley. She lives in New York City.
By the Author
Unsavory Truth
America's leading nutritionist exposes how the food industry corrupts scientific research for profit Is chocolate heart-healthy? Does yogurt prevent type 2 diabetes? Do pomegranates help…