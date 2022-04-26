Marion Kummerow is a USA Today Bestselling author of historical fiction. Her books are filled with raw emotions, fierce loyalty and perpetual resilience. She loves to put her characters through the mangle, making them reach deep within to find the strength to face moral dilemma, make difficult decisions or fight for what is right. And she never forgets to include humor and undying love in her books, because ultimately love is what makes the world go round. Marion was born and raised in Germany, before she set out to "discover the world" and lived in various countries. In 1999 she returned to Germany and settled down in Munich where she's now living with her family.