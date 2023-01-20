MariNaomi is the author and illustrator of the comics memoirs Kiss & Tell: A Romantic Resume, Ages 0 to 22, Dragon's Breath and Other True Stories, Turning Japanese, and I Thought YOU Hated ME and the Life on Earth graphic novel trilogy. Her work has been featured in the LA Review of Books, the New Yorker, the Smithsonian, the Cartoon Art Museum, the de Young Museum, the Asian Art Museum, and the Japanese American Museum. She is the creator and administrator of the Cartoonists of Color, Queer Cartoonists, and Disabled Cartoonists Databases, and cohost of the Ask Bi Grlz podcast. She lives in Los Angeles, CA, with a husband and many rescued critters.