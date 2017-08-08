Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marilyn Hickey
Marilyn Hickey is founder and president of Marilyn Hickey Ministries, and in full-time ministry for the past 30 years. She reaches international audiences through television, satellite, books, audio and videotapes, and conferences. Her ministry specializes in Bible and food distribution, and a fully accredited Bible college. Marilyn and her husband, Wallace, founded Orchard Road Christian Center 44 years ago. They have two grown children and live in Greenwood Village, Colorado. http://www.mhmin.org.Read More
Sarah Bowling is the daughter of Marilyn and Wallace Hickey. Her husband, Reece Bowling, is the Executive Vice President of Marilyn Hickey Ministries. They serve as senior pastors at Orchard Road Christian Center. Sarah, Reece, and their three children live in the Denver area.
By the Author
The Power of Prayer and Fasting
Television host, widely traveled speaker, and communicator Marilyn Hickey reveals the surprising power and rich benefits of fasting in her 21-day program.
Blessing the Next Generation
The mother and daughter team of Marilyn Hickey and Sarah Bowling explain the significance of generational curses and blessings and how readers have the power…