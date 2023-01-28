Free shipping on orders $35+

Marianne Cusato

Marianne Cusato is an award-winning designer who was dubbed one of the most influential people in home building by Builder magazine. She writes for the Huffington Post and has been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Time, and dozens of other publications. She lives in Miami, Florida.


Daniel DiClerico is a senior editor at Consumer Reports, covering housing and renovation, among other subjects.

