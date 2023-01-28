Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Marianne Cusato
Marianne Cusato is an award-winning designer who was dubbed one of the most influential people in home building by Builder magazine. She writes for the Huffington Post and has been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Time, and dozens of other publications. She lives in Miami, Florida.
Daniel DiClerico is a senior editor at Consumer Reports, covering housing and renovation, among other subjects.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Just Right Home
Thirty-seven million Americans move during any given year. Millions more think about it. They all want the same thing—a perfect place to live. But most…