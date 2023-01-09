Free shipping on orders $35+
Maria Padian
Maria Padian has a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a master’s degree from the University of Virginia. She is a freelance writer, essayist, and author of young adult novels, including Brett McCarthy: Work in Progress, Jersey Tomatoes Are the Best, and Out of Nowhere. Maria lives with her family in Brunswick, Maine. Visit her online at mariapadian.com and find her on Twitter: @mpadian.
How to Build a Heart
A Kirkus Reviews Best Young Adult Book of 2020 Family isn't something you're born into — it's something you build. One young woman’s journey to find…
Wrecked
“Outstanding, powerful, and important . . . This is, hands down, one of the best sexual assault reads in YA.”—Book Riot What really happened at…