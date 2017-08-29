Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno

Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno is the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance. Previously, she held several positions at Human Rights Watch, including as the organization’s senior Americas researcher, covering Colombia and Peru, and as the co-director of its US program. She grew up in Lima, Peru, and now lives in Brooklyn.
