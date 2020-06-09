Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Maria Adelmann
Maria Adelmann‘s stories have been published in Tin House, The Threepenny Review, the Indiana Review, Epoch, AQR, and MQR, among other magazines. Her humor pieces and essays have appeared in places like McSweeney’s Internet Tendency and n+1‘s MFA vs. NYC. She has worked as a visual merchandiser, hotel reviewer, product tester, and painter, and has also taught writing while sailing around the world. She has an MFA in fiction from The University of Virginia and lives in Baltimore.Read More
By the Author
Girls of a Certain Age
Lorrie Moore meets Ottessa Moshfegh in this darkly playful and subversive debut story collection exploring the many impossible choices that accompany 21st century femaleness.What is…