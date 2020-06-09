Maria Adelmann

Maria Adelmann‘s stories have been published in Tin House, The Threepenny Review, the Indiana Review, Epoch, AQR, and MQR, among other magazines. Her humor pieces and essays have appeared in places like McSweeney’s Internet Tendency and n+1‘s MFA vs. NYC . She has worked as a visual merchandiser, hotel reviewer, product tester, and painter, and has also taught writing while sailing around the world. She has an MFA in fiction from The University of Virginia and lives in Baltimore.