Margaret Feinberg
A self-described “hot mess,” Margaret Feinberg is a respected Bible teacher and speaker at churches and popular conferences such as Catalyst, Thrive, and Women of Joy. Her books and Bible studies, including The Organic God, The Sacred Echo, Scouting the Divine, and Wonderstruck have sold nearly one million copies, have received critical acclaim, and garnered extensive national media coverage from outlets such as CNN, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post. Margaret was recently named one of “50 Women to Watch: Those Most Shaping the Church and Culture” by Christianity Today, one of “30 Emerging Voices” by Charisma Magazine, and one of the “40 Under 40” who will shape Christian publishing by Christian Retailing. Margaret lives in Utah with her husband, Leif, and their superpup, Hershey.
By the Author
