Margaret Bienert

Margaret and Corey Bienert are the couple behind A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour, a viral travel series exploring themed rooms and adult-only hotels in the US and abroad. Since starting the project in 2018, they have gained nearly 2 million followers (including 1.1 million followers on TikTok) and have been featured in major media outlets including Condé Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest, Elle, New York Post, Vogue Australia, VICE, House Beautiful, Refinery29, GQ, HuffPost, and USA Today. Through their production company, Marginal Creative, they have worked with high-profile brands such as Marc Jacobs, Fred Segal, Warby Parker, and Twitter. When they’re not on the road, Margaret and Corey split their time between Los Angeles, California, and southwest Michigan. Find them on Instagram and Tiktok at @aprettycoolhoteltour and at aprettycoolhoteltour.com.

