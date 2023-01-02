Marcie Bianco

Marcie Bianco is a writer, editor, scholar, and cultural critic. She has written, taught, and lectured about feminism, ethics, and culture for more than fifteen years. A 2013 Lambda Literary Fellow, her writing appears on CNN, NBC Think, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Salon, Slate, Vox, and Quartz. She is the author of the introduction to Meg Allen’s photography book, BUTCH, and has essays on HBO’s GIRLS and Gertrude Stein in edited academic volumes. Bianco is a columnist at the Women’s Media Center and a SheSource expert. She is currently an editor at Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR), an award-winning quarterly print magazine published around the world on issues pertaining to how cross-sector innovations lead to social change. With a global audience in the millions, Bianco helms four sections of the magazine and co-edits the features section. Bianco has participated on panels on cultural issues at institutions including Harvard University and Northwestern University. And she has made a number of media (on-camera and podcast) appearances, including Huffington Post Live, Al Jazeera’s “The Stream,” Sirius Q Radio, and New York Magazine’s “Sex Lives” podcast. Bianco currently resides in California with her cats, Simone de Beauvoir, Freddie (Nietzsche) and (Amanda) Gorman.

