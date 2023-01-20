Marci Alboher is a vice president of Encore.org, the leading nonprofit organization making it easier for millions of people to pursue second acts for the greater good. She is also the author of One Person/Multiple Careers, and created the Shifting Careers column and blog for The New York Times. Her work and commentary have been featured in countless national media outlets including USA Today, and NBC’s Today show. Ms. Alboher lives with her husband in New York City.Follow Marci (@heymarci) and Encore.org (@encorecareers) on Twitter.