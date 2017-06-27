Marc Alan Schuckit is one of the world’s leading authorities in the field of drug and alcohol abuse. He is the author of over 350 scientific publications including the textbook Drug and Alcohol Abuse: A Clinical Guide to Diagnosis and Treatment, Fourth Edition (Plenum), which was awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the British Medical Association. Dr. Schuckit is Professor of Psychiatry at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and Director of the Alcohol Research Center, San Diego Veterans Affairs Medical Center.