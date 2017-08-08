Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Manthia Diawara
Manthia Diawara is the Director of the Africana Studies Program and the Institute of African American Affairs at New York University, where he is also a Professor of Comparative Literature and Cinema Studies. He is the editor of several books on black culture and history, including Black Genius (with Walter Mosley and Clyde Taylor), and the author of African Cinema and In Search of Africa. He lives in New York City.
By the Author
We Won't Budge
Thirty years after leaving his native Mali, Manthia Diawara has a home in New York City, and more than a few acclaimed publications to his…