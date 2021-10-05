Mamle Wolo

Martina Odonkor, a Ghanaian writer living in Ghana, graduated from the University of Cambridge with a BA and MA in Modern Languages and an MPhil in Latin American Studies, and her short stories have since appeared in various international anthologies and journals. Odonkor was nominated for the Caine Prize for African Literature in 2009 and won the Burt Award for African Writing in 2011. In 2014, Odonkor was shortlisted for the Golden Baobab Prize for African Children’s Literature and served as a resident writer on the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program fall residency. She is currently completing a distance masters degree in creative writing with the University of Lancaster, UK, on full scholarship.

