Madeleine L’Engle

Madeleine L’Engle published her first novel, The Small Rain, in 1945. Four years later, she published her first children’s book, And Both Were Young. Her Newbery-award winning novel A Wrinkle in Time, which was published in 1962, dealt with themes she toyed with in her diaries for years, from personal shortcomings to Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. L’Engle wrote fiction and nonfiction for adults, as well as poetry. She passed away in 2007.

