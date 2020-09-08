M.M. Chouinard
M.M. Chouinard's first fiction story was published in her local paper when she was eight, and she fell in love with Agatha Christie novels not long after. While pursuing a Ph.D in psychology and helping to found the first U.S. research university of the new millenium, the stories kept rattling around inside her skull, demanding to come out. For sanity's sake, she released them.
By the Author
The Dancing Girls
When victims are found in dancing poses, Detective Jo Fournier immediately sees the pattern, but how can a serial killer get to victims all over…