M. K Gilroy
M. K. GILROY has helped create hundreds of projects and launch dozens of authors, working in every area of the publishing industry from his first job as a proofreader to publisher. Gilroy’s debut novel, Cuts Like a Knife, quickly garnered critical acclaim and introduced one of the most unique, fresh, and compelling lead characters in Detective Kristen Conner. Gilroy resides in Brentwood, Tennessee.
By the Author
Cuts Like a Knife
Detective Kristen Conner goes undercover to find a serial killer who selects his victims - all successful young professional women - in the most unlikely…