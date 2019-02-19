M. K Gilroy

M. K. GILROY has helped create hundreds of projects and launch dozens of authors, working in every area of the publishing industry from his first job as a proofreader to publisher. Gilroy’s debut novel, Cuts Like a Knife, quickly garnered critical acclaim and introduced one of the most unique, fresh, and compelling lead characters in Detective Kristen Conner. Gilroy resides in Brentwood, Tennessee.

A Kristen Conner Mystery