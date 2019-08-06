Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lyz Lenz

Lyz Lenz is a writer for the Columbia Journalism Review. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Huffington Post, and Pacific Standard, among other publications. Her first book, God Land is forthcoming in Summer 2019 from Indiana University Press. She lives in Iowa.
