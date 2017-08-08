Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lynn Morris

LYNN MORRIS is the bestselling author of over 25 novels, including the popular Cheney Duvall, M.D. series. She is the daughter of Christy Award-winning author Gilbert Morris, with whom she has often collaborated. She lives in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Learn more: LynnMorris.net
