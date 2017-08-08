Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lynn Morris
LYNN MORRIS is the bestselling author of over 25 novels, including the popular Cheney Duvall, M.D. series. She is the daughter of Christy Award-winning author Gilbert Morris, with whom she has often collaborated. She lives in Gulf Shores, Alabama.Read More
Learn more: LynnMorris.net
Learn more: LynnMorris.net
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Sapphire Season
Lynn Morris, bestselling author of The Baron's Honourable Daughter, once again sweeps readers into the Regency era with striking period detail. Lady Mirabella Tirel, the…
The Baron's Honourable Daughter
Bestselling author Lynn Morris weaves an inspirational Regency era romance rich in period detail. When her stepfather suddenly dies, Valeria Segrave finds she must take…