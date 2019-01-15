Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lynelle Schneeberg
Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, known as the Bedtime Doctor, is a behavioral sleep psychologist who has helped thousands of families solve their children’s sleep problems. She is a professor at the Yale School of Medicine and the Director of the Behavioral Sleep Program at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.Read More
By the Author
Become Your Child's Sleep Coach
Proven bedtime solutions for parents of preschool and elementary school children -- from a Yale doctorWhile there are plenty of resources available to establish healthy…