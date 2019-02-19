Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lydia Mclaughlin

Lydia McLaughlin manages three successful businesses, raises two young children (and expecting another), keeps her marriage strong and tirelessly gives back to the community. Together with her husband, Doug, she created SKYLAB Media Group, Inc., a luxury marketing
agency, as well as Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. Lydia lives in Orange County, California.
