Luke Tredget
Luke Tredget works in international development, primarily for the Red Cross. His journalism has been published in The Guardian, and he completed the Birkbeck Creative Writing MA in 2015. He lives in London.Read More
By the Author
Kismet
Black Mirror meets Bridget Jones in this whip-smart debut set in a world where the ultimate matchmaking app has redefined romance. Twenty-nine-year-old Anna is smart,…