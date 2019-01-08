Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Luke Kingma
Luke Kingma is a Brooklyn-based journalist, screenwriter, and creative director. He has been guiding Futurism’s creative vision for almost three years, spearheading projects ranging from short-form documentary films to long-form comic strips.Read More
Lou Patrick Mackay is a creative designer and multimedia artist with a wealth of experience across an array of industries. For the past two years he has been working with Futurism on various projects, providing engaging and effective visual designs at every turn. He is currently the principal illustrator for Futurism cartoons.
By the Author
Futurism: Cartoons from Tomorrow
Cartoons from Tomorrow is a timely, clever collection of 125 single-panel cartoons that explore our ever-evolving relationship with technology and makes audacious predictions about our…