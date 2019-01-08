Luke Kingma

Luke Kingma is a Brooklyn-based journalist, screenwriter, and creative director. He has been guiding Futurism’s creative vision for almost three years, spearheading projects ranging from short-form documentary films to long-form comic strips.



Lou Patrick Mackay is a creative designer and multimedia artist with a wealth of experience across an array of industries. For the past two years he has been working with Futurism on various projects, providing engaging and effective visual designs at every turn. He is currently the principal illustrator for Futurism cartoons.

