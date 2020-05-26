Luis Carlos Montalvan

Luis Carlos Montalván was a captain in the U.S. Army who served two combat tours in Iraq, where he earned the Combat Action Badge, two Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart. He was the bestselling author of Until Tuesday: A Wounded Warrior and the Golden Retriever Who Saved Him and two children’s books, Tuesday Tucks Me In and Tuesday Takes Me There. He and Tuesday advocated for veterans and others with disabilities, tirelessly promoting the virtues of service dogs. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.



Ellis Henican is a journalist and TV pundit and the author of four New York Times bestsellers. His website is henican.com.

