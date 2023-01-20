Free shipping on orders $35+
Luigi Berliocchi
Luigi Berliocchi (1953-1999) was a lecturer in garden history at the University of Reggio Calabria. He also wrote the text for Vanished Gardens of Rome as well as a study of the origin and history of Mediterranean plants and their presence in art.
By the Author
The Orchid in Lore and Legend
The orchid is the most evocative of flowers, inspiring in some of its admirers a fanaticism akin to madness, as demonstrated in Susan Orlean's popular…