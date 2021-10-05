Lucy Score
Lucy Score is a national bestselling author. Small-town contemporary rom-coms are her lady jam, and she enjoys delivering the feels with a huge side of happily ever after. Her books have been translated into several languages, making readers around the world snort-laugh, swoon, and sob. Lucy lives in Pennsylvania with the devastatingly handsome Mr. Lucy and their horrible cat. In her spare time, she enjoys sleeping, drinking copious amounts of coffee, and reading all the romance novels in the universe.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Maggie Moves On
When a pretty house flipper with wanderlust and a hit Youtube channel hires a charming, small-town landscaper, he tries to convince her to finally plant…