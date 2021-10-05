Lucy Score is a national bestselling author. Small-town contemporary rom-coms are her lady jam, and she enjoys delivering the feels with a huge side of happily ever after. Her books have been translated into several languages, making readers around the world snort-laugh, swoon, and sob. Lucy lives in Pennsylvania with the devastatingly handsome Mr. Lucy and their horrible cat. In her spare time, she enjoys sleeping, drinking copious amounts of coffee, and reading all the romance novels in the universe.