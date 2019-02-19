Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lucas Miles
Lucas Miles is a writer, speaker, life coach, film producer, and senior pastor of Oasis Granger, a church community he and his wife, Krissy, planted in 2004. He is also president of the Oasis Network for Churches, which services churches in more than ten countries. Lucas is also the principal and founder of Miles Media, Inc., and is committed to creating films with a purpose. Lucas and Krissy have been married since 2001 and reside in Granger, Indiana with their Doberman, Kenya.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Good God
If we are honest, at some point we all struggle with the question, "Why does God allow pain, suffering, and evil?"