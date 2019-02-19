Lucas Miles is a writer, speaker, life coach, film producer, and senior pastor of Oasis Granger, a church community he and his wife, Krissy, planted in 2004. He is also president of the Oasis Network for Churches, which services churches in more than ten countries. Lucas is also the principal and founder of Miles Media, Inc., and is committed to creating films with a purpose. Lucas and Krissy have been married since 2001 and reside in Granger, Indiana with their Doberman, Kenya.