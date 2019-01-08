Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Louise McNaught

Louise McNaught completed her Fine Art Degree BSc in 2012 at the University of Greenwich, and she has continued to work as a professional artist ever since. Her artwork has been featured in art fairs in Milan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Stockholm, Brussels, and all over the United Kingdom.

Anna Claybourne is a freelance children’s writer and editor based in Edinburgh, Scotland.
