Louise McNaught
Louise McNaught completed her Fine Art Degree BSc in 2012 at the University of Greenwich, and she has continued to work as a professional artist ever since. Her artwork has been featured in art fairs in Milan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Stockholm, Brussels, and all over the United Kingdom.Read More
Anna Claybourne is a freelance children’s writer and editor based in Edinburgh, Scotland.
From the rainforest to the savannah to the depths of the ocean, animal life in every continent and habitat has been affected by human activity.…