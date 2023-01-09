Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Louis Bayard
Louis Bayard is the critically acclaimed bestselling author of nine historical novels, including Courting Mr. Lincoln and The Pale Blue Eye, which is being adapted into a Netflix film starring Christian Bale. His articles, reviews, and recaps have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Salon, and the Paris Review.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Jackie & Me
From the Author of The Pale Blue Eye, Now a Major Motion Picture Starring Christian Bale“ABSOLUTELY IRRESISTIBLE.” —People In 1951, former debutante Jacqueline Bouvier is…
Buy the Book
Courting Mr. Lincoln
Includes a special preview chapter of Jackie & Me, coming June 14 from Louis Bayard “Riveting . . . Enticing.” —The Washington Post “Exquisite.” —People “A…