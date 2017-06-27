Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) was an American trumpeter, composer, singer, and occasional actor who was one of the most influential figures in jazz. His career spanned five decades, from the 1920s to the 1960s, and different eras in the history of jazz. In 2017, he was inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.Read More
By the Author
Swing That Music
Not only biography, but also one of the earliest American attempts to trace the development of jazz."--from the foreword by Dan MorgensternThe first autobiography of…
Satchmo
"In all my whole career the Brick House was one of the toughest joints I ever played in. It was the honky-tonk where levee workers…