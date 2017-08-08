Lori Wilhite

Lori Wilhite serves alongside her husband Jud who is the Senior Pastor at Central Christian in Las Vegas; the nineth largest church in America. She founded Leading and Loving It in 2008 out of a desire to create a community for women in ministry. Lori is a contributor to Catalyst Leadership blog and has spoken at numberous conferences including Catalyst and Velocity. Jud and Lori have two children and make their home in Henderson, NV.





Brandi Wilson is the wife of Pete who is the Senior Pastor at Cross Point Church in Nashville, TN, the multi-site church they planted in 2002. It has grown to have an average attendance of 5,000 every week and is one of the top ten fastest growing churches in America. She is the co-leader of Leading and Loving It and regularly blogs for L&L, as well as for Catalyst and Tommy Mommy. She has spoken at numerous conferences including Saddleback’s Radicalis, LifeWay and Velocity. Brandi and Pete have three sons and make their home in Nashville, TN.