Lori Chips
Lori Chips is the alpine manager at Oliver Nurseries in Connecticut, pressing the boundaries in the art and science of trough making and planting. She writes for the North American Rock Garden Society, has judged at the Philadelphia Flower Show, and is the recipient of the Carleton R. Worth Award for horticultural writing.
By the Author
Hypertufa Containers
“A complete guide to designing, making and planting hypertufa troughs.”—North American Rock Garden Society Hypertufa containers—also known as troughs—are rustic, striking, versatile, and perfect for…