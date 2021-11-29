London Hughes

London Hughes is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and host, who was the first British Black woman to be nominated for the Dave Edinburgh Comedy “Best Show” Award for To Catch a D*ck, which was recently recorded as her debut comedy special for Netflix. London was awarded the Royal Television Society Award 2020 for “Best Entertainment Performance” for her impressive work on ITV2’s hip-hop comedy quiz show Don’t Hate The Playaz, and in 2009 received the prestigious “Funny Women Award” at the London Comedy Store. London has appeared in the BBC/Amazon award-winning and critically acclaimed series Fleabag, as well as The Stand-Up Sketch Show on ITV2. London also created, wrote, and starred in her own YouTube comedy series, No Filter, which featured some of the UK’s brightest new talent. She has also hosted Channel 5’s Extreme Hair Wars and appeared on BBC2’s satirical panel show Mock the Week. Her dating podcast, “London, Actually,” is available on Spotify. Originally from Croydon, South London, she is currently based in Los Angeles.