Logan M. Isaac spent over six years in the United States Army as an artilleryman, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. He was discharged as a Noncommissioned Officer in 2006 and went on to earn a BA from Hawaii Pacific University and a Master of Theological Studies from Duke University. Logan spent a year teaching at Methodist University in North Carolina before leaving to study at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, from which he received a Master of Letters in Systematic and Historical Theology in 2015. After returning to a teaching position at Duke University, he went on to earn a Certificate in Business Administration from Georgetown University and start Pew Pew HQ, a social enterprise based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Logan is the sole author, as Logan Mehl-Laituri, of Reborn on the Fourth of July (InterVarsity, 2012) and For God and Country: In That Order (Herald, 2013). His first book received a Publishers Weekly Starred Review and he has served as a consultant or contributing author of nearly twenty additional publications, including books such as The Gospel of Rutba (Orbis, 2012), and Jesus, Bombs, & Ice Cream (Zondervan, 2012). He has been featured on the cover of Christianity Today Magazine and was awarded an Evangelical Press Association award for Best Article Series for “Ponder Christian Soldiers” in 2016. He lives in Washington, D.C.