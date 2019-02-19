Liz Ditty

Liz Ditty is a graduate of Emmaus Bible College and trained through Sustainable Faith as a Spiritual Director. She is a speaker, writer, podcaster, and volunteer jail chaplain. Liz was raised in a fundamentalist cult where her father served as one of the elders and church planters. Even as a young girl she felt gifted and called to teach, but she was taught that women were to honor God through their submission and silence.



At the age of twenty-three she left the church and her family. Over a decade of freedom later, Liz’s first goal in ministry is to encourage others who have heard the wrong story about God to take their questions and hurts straight to him. She teaches regularly at the multiple campuses of WestGate Church. Serving in the heart of Silicon Valley, Liz is comfortable with skeptics and has always loved great questions. Liz lives with her husband Mike and two children, Olivia and Flint, in San Jose, CA.