Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney served as a member of Congress from 2017 to 2023, rising to chair the House Republican Conference until her stand against the January 6th insurrection caused her party to strip away that role, and led to her defeat in the 2022 primary election. An attorney and national security specialist, Cheney previously worked in Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East while serving in the State Department during the George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush administrations.Read More
By the Author
Oath and Honor
A gripping first-hand account from inside the halls of Congress as Donald Trump and his enablers betrayed the American people and the Constitution--leading to the…