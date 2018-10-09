Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa Schwartz
Best known for her successful and irreverent YouTube channel, Lisbug, which features original comedic and musical content, Lisa Schwartz has garnered more than 2 million unique subscribers and over 395 million views. Her most popular video, a parody of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” generated 19 million views and received coverage in several outlets, including The Huffington Post. Lisa also starred opposite frequent collaborator Shane Dawson in the feature length comedy “Not Cool,” which immediately shot to #1 on iTunes and Netflix.Read More
Most recently she created and starred in the Freeform original series Party Girl, which premiered at Tribeca in April and can be seen on Hulu. The show is currently being developed for network TV. She also created the comedy series in which she starred, This Isn’t Working, which premiered to tremendous success on ABC Go and Hulu. As a comedic host, Lisa has made many online segments for Seventeen and Yahoo and is currently hosting the after show for ABC’s The Bachelor franchise.
By the Author
Thirty-Life Crisis
A hilarious essay collection perfect for anyone dealing with the challenges, indignities, and celebrations that come with being a thirty-something by actor and YouTube star…