Lisa Martin
Valerie Martin is the author of many acclaimed adult novels. She lives in Millbrook, New York. Her niece, Lisa Martin, has worked as an educator and children’s poet and lives in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Anton and Cecil, Book 3
Tuckered out from a journey across the Wild West, cat brothers Anton and Cecil are ready to head east for home--until a minor stop to…
Anton and Cecil, Book 2
Terrible news has reached cat brothers Anton and Cecil: their rodent friend Hieronymus has been captured. Anton and Cecil must set out to rescue the…
Anton and Cecil, Book 1
A swashbuckling story of two very different cat brothers and their adventures at sea. Anton and Cecil are as different as port and starboard. Cecil,…