Lisa Levenstein
Lisa Levenstein is the Director of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and an Associate Professor of History at UNC Greensboro. Her first book, A Movement Without Marches, won the Kenneth Jackson Book Award. She lives in Chapel Hill, NC.Read More
By the Author
They Didn't See Us Coming
From an award-winning scholar, a vibrant portrait of a riotous age in the history of the feminist movement From the declaration of the "Year of…