Lisa Grable
Lisa Grable and her husband, Dan, have been married nearly thirty years and have raised three children. After being discipled by Anne Ortlund, founder of Renewal Ministries, Lisa has gone on to disciple others through her writing and speaking.Read More
By the Author
100 Need-to-Know Tips for Young Women
When looking ahead to a future full of hopes and dreams, it can be difficult to sort through the competing voices, priorities, and expectations. These…