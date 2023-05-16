About the Author

Lisa Gornick received her BA from Princeton University and an MA from the Creative Writing Program at New York University. Her short stories have appeared in a variety of literary journals, one of which was selected in The Best American Short Stories series as a distinguished story of the year. She received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Yale University and graduated from the Columbia University Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research, where she is currently on the faculty. She lives in New York City with her husband and two sons.