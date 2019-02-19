Lisa Bogart earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Colorado State University and worked as a graphic designer for ten years before becoming an author. Design is still an important part of her life. Whether knitting a sweater, remodeling her kitchen, or creating a note to a friend,aesthetic is a big part of any project. Lisa is the author of Come On In: Taking the Hastle Out of Hospitality, Drawn from the Heart: A Coloring Book Devotional, and Knit, Purl, Pray. She and her husband live in Scarsdale, New York.