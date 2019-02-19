Lisa Bogart
Lisa Bogart earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Colorado State University and worked as a graphic designer for ten years before becoming an author. Design is still an important part of her life. Whether knitting a sweater, remodeling her kitchen, or creating a note to a friend,aesthetic is a big part of any project. Lisa is the author of Come On In: Taking the Hastle Out of Hospitality, Drawn from the Heart: A Coloring Book Devotional, and Knit, Purl, Pray. She and her husband live in Scarsdale, New York.
By the Author
Drawn from the Heart
Refresh your mind with thoughtful devotions while you create a beautiful colored offering as an act of praise and worship.
Knit, Purl, Pray
52 knitting-themed reflections for the over 53 million knitters who want to blend their passion and their faith.