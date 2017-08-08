Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lisa Bevere

Lisa Bevere is a speaker and bestselling author of Fight Like a Girl and Kissed the Girls and Made Them Cry. Through books, media, and conferences, women of all ages have found release and restoration as Lisa challenges them to find freedom and embrace fearless living. Lisa cohosts The Messenger with her husband, John, which broadcasts to over two hundred nations. She makes her home in Colorado Springs with her husband and four sons. You can learn more about Lisa at http://www.MessengerInternational.org.
