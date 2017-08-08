Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa Bevere
Lisa Bevere is a speaker and bestselling author of Fight Like a Girl and Kissed the Girls and Made Them Cry. Through books, media, and conferences, women of all ages have found release and restoration as Lisa challenges them to find freedom and embrace fearless living. Lisa cohosts The Messenger with her husband, John, which broadcasts to over two hundred nations. She makes her home in Colorado Springs with her husband and four sons. You can learn more about Lisa at http://www.MessengerInternational.org.Read More
By the Author
Fight Like a Girl
Today's twisted pictures of gender roles create confusion over how a woman should define herself. Women and men are encouraged to move closer to center…
Nurture
Nurture (verb): 1. To give tender care and protection. 2. To encourage to grow, develop, thrive, and be successful.This beautifully describes what God's daughters so…