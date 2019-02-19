Lisa Barrickman

Lisa Barrickman is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Certified Secondary School Counselor. She is a stay-at-home mother and has been recognized for her work with community and volunteer organizations. Lisa is a graduate of the University of Dayton with a BA in Psychology and Loyola University in Maryland with a MS in Pastoral Counseling. She and her husband Josh have been married for seventeen years and they have three children. They live in West Chester, Pennsylvania. A Case for Kindness is her first book, written from the author’s personal experience.