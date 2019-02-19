Lisa Barrickman
Lisa Barrickman is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Certified Secondary School Counselor. She is a stay-at-home mother and has been recognized for her work with community and volunteer organizations. Lisa is a graduate of the University of Dayton with a BA in Psychology and Loyola University in Maryland with a MS in Pastoral Counseling. She and her husband Josh have been married for seventeen years and they have three children. They live in West Chester, Pennsylvania. A Case for Kindness is her first book, written from the author’s personal experience.Read More
Kindness Starts With Me
This motivating journal includes suggestions for spreading kindness, as well as inspirational quotes and verses. You can record your ideas for random acts of kindness, write…
A Case For Kindness
Inspired by the author's fortieth birthday celebration where she committed to forty days of intentional kindness, this book shares the ripple effect that changed an…